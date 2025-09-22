CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,854 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 722,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after acquiring an additional 676,475 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

