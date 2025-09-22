Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

