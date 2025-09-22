ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

