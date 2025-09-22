Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CAG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,705. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

