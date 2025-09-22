Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $162.73 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

