Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $274.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.95. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

