Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $253.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

NYSE:CLH opened at $234.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,232.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,190,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 483,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,002,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

