CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Takes $208,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $237,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.08. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

