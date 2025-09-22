CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

