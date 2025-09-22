Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $41,743,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.22 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

