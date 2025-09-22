Chris Bulman Inc Sells 2,585 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Chris Bulman Inc lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS UAPR opened at $32.05 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.