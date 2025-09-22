Chris Bulman Inc Reduces Stake in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,283,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after buying an additional 427,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 601.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 416,160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 71,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

