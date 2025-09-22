Chris Bulman Inc Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

