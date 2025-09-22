Chris Bulman Inc Invests $1.13 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $4,997,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,906 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 195.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

