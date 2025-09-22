Chris Bulman Inc Has $854,000 Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

ZFEB stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

