Chris Bulman Inc Has $5.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Chris Bulman Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

