Chris Bulman Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $38.82 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $653.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

