Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Takes $940,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $436.32 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $436.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.97 and its 200-day moving average is $377.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

