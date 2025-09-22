Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Life360 by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life360 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Life360 by 937.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Life360 alerts:

Life360 Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LIF opened at $102.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 3.49. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Insider Activity at Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $794,903.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,909.44. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $275,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $826,125. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,044 shares of company stock worth $14,913,407 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Life360 from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Life360 Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.