Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 10,014 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4%

TTWO opened at $250.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $252.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

