Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 216.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.0%

DVN opened at $33.97 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.