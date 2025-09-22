Centurion Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $76.32 thousand and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

Centurion’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00098272 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

