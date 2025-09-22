Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $466.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $472.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.