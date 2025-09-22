Carclo (LON:CAR) Insider Purchases £6,700 in Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Williamson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £6,700.

Carclo Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Carclo stock opened at GBX 68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68. The company has a market cap of £49.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5,666.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.08.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

