Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.78.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

About Capital Power

CPX opened at C$65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$41.87 and a 12-month high of C$68.73.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.