Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
GE opened at $301.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $303.03.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.