Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $301.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $303.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.