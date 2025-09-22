Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Price Target to $39.00

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTFL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Heartflow Stock Performance

Heartflow stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Heartflow has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

About Heartflow

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

