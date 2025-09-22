Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 464219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

