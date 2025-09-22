Caitlin John LLC Buys New Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF $AMDL

Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of AMDL stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

