Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,913.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 127,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

