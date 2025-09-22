Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $99.89

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.8947.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

