Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $73.20

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 243,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

