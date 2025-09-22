Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.