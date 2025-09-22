Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.