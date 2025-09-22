Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 173,335 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,335 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,632 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,510,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,343 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 932,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 657,360 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

