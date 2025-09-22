Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Booking by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,444.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,985.57 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,570.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,238.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

