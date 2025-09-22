Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Has $755,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

