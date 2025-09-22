Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

TXN stock opened at $179.37 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

