Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 484 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $34.66 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.