Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $9.79 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,000. Broadcom accounts for 3.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.94 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 790,522 shares worth $224,295,124. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

