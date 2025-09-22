Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $415.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.94 and a 200 day moving average of $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

