BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,142.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,013.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

