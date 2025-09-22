BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BHP Group alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.