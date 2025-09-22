BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in BHP Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

