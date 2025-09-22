Baring Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after buying an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.62 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

