Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Avidbank from $27.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AVBH opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $286.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter. Avidbank had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

