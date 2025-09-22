Avanza Fonder AB Purchases 517 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.