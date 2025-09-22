Avanza Fonder AB Has $35.68 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Avanza Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HD opened at $415.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

