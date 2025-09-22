Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 25,039 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $106.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

