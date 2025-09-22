AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $4,800.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4,135.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $50.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $41.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $58.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,399.18.

AZO opened at $4,132.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,034.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,801.55. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

